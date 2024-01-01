Thruepang Palace

Bhutan

More humble abode than stately palace, this is where the third king of Bhutan, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, was born in 1928. It's off-limits to visitors.

  • Scenic view of the Trongsa District, Trongsa Dzong, Trongsa, Bhutan

    Trongsa Dzong

    0.38 MILES

    This commanding dzong, high above the roaring Mangde Chhu, is perhaps the most spectacularly sited dzong in Bhutan, with a sheer drop to the south that…

  • Gangte Goemba (Monastery), Phonbjikha Valley.

    Gangte Goemba

    21.14 MILES

    Gangte Goemba enjoys prime real estate, on a forested hill overlooking the green expanse of the entire Phobjikha valley. The extensive complex consists of…

  • At a strategic vantage point perched high over Trongsa Dzong, rises its watch tower, Bhutan.

    Tower of Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum

    0.34 MILES

    This watchtower (ta dzong) overlooking the dzong now houses an excellent museum. The five floors of displays tell the history of the monarchy through such…

  • Jakar Dzong in mountains.

    Jakar Dzong

    14.79 MILES

    Jakar Dzong is in a picturesque location overlooking the Chokhor valley; the current structure was built in 1667. Its official name is Yuelay Namgyal…

  • Black-Necked Crane Information Centre

    Black-Necked Crane Information Centre

    21 MILES

    Your first stop in Phobjikha should be the information centre of the Royal So­ciety for Protection of Nature (RSPN), which has informative displays about…

  • Kurjey Lhakhang means "Body Imprint Temple" is located in Bumthang, central Bhutan. It was built in the 8th century. Guru Rinpoche, the tantric master of Bhutan Buddhism, meditated in this temple for three months and left his body imprint inside the cave. "Kurjey" means body imprint. At the side of the temple there is a tall cypress tree that is believed to have sprouted from the walking stick of Guru Rinpoche.

    Kurjey Lhakhang

    14.78 MILES

    This large, active and important temple complex is named after the body (kur) print (jey) of Guru Rinpoche, which is preserved in a cave inside the oldest…

  • Tamshing Goemba

    Tamshing Goemba

    15.19 MILES

    This goemba, formally the Tamshing Lhendup Chholing (Temple of the Good Message), is 5km from Jakar. It was established in 1501 by Pema Lingpa and is the…

  • Konchogsum Lhakhang

    Konchogsum Lhakhang

    15.23 MILES

    Just 400m below Tamshing, this towering, recently constructed and brightly painted building completely envelops the restored remains of the original…

