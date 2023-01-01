Thangbi Goemba was founded in 1470 by Shamar Rinpoche and, after a dispute, was taken over by Pema Lingpa. The main chapel of the Dusum Sangay (past, present and future Buddhas) is entered under another of Pema Lingpa's famous chain mails.

Around 20 gomchen (lay or married monks) attend here, celebrating a mani (festival) and fire ceremony in the middle of the eighth lunar month (October).

The goemba is a 3.5km drive north of Kurjey Lhakhang on an unpaved road, branching across the river at Toktu Zampa. Along the main road you'll see what looks like mailboxes; these are actually 'milk boxes', where local herders leave their fresh milk for daily delivery down to Jakar.

Hikes start from here to Ngang Lhakhang and to Luege Rowe. For Ngang Lhakhang walk along the road to a small khonying (traditional stupa-style gateway), visit the nearby rock painting and traditional water mill and then cross the bridge over the Chamkhar Chhu at Kharsa village.