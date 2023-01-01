To get well off the beaten track make the short 10-minute hike up to this sacred Guru Rinpoche cave, 2km past Thangbi. A series of ladders leads pilgrims past a lovely butter-lamp shrine to a rock-face chapel, where a monk can point out the stone footprint, handprint and boot print of the Guru.

Pilgrims have stuffed dozens of ngultrum notes into the cracks of the rock wall.

To get here take the dirt side road to the left, just past Goling and Kharsa villages, then drive for 1km to the car park and walk 10 minutes up to the cave.