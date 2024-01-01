The little-visited but charming Deothang Goemba (Dawathang Goemba), known as the Field of the Moon, is just north of Kurjey Lhakhang and dates from 1949. The surprisingly grand main hall has a large image of Guru Rinpoche, with 12 other interesting metal statues to the side. A small, grey image of Thangtong Gyalpo stands above the cabinet to the left.