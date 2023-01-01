National Institute for Zorig Chusum

This arts and crafts institute south of town was opened in 1997 to provide vocational training opportunities for those who aren't continuing in the higher education system. Ten of the Zorig Chusum (Thirteen Arts) are studied here, including thangka painting, embroidery, sculpture, metalwork and woodturning. You can visit the school, watch the students at work and take photographs. The showroom has a decent variety of paintings, carvings, sculptures, bowls and masks for sale.

The students are on holiday from December to February and for all of July.