The Mongar Dzong was established in 1930 to replace the original Shongar Dzong, although the original utse (central tower) dates from an earlier age. It's unusual because it has two entrances. There are four lhakhangs in the utse, including a goenkhang (chapel dedicated to protective deities) and the Sangay Lhakhang.

The week-long Mongar tsechu is held here in November or December (from the seventh to the 10th days of the 10th lunar month).