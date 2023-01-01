Guru Rinpoche Statue

Inside this enormous and highly decorated statue are three levels of chapels. The statue of Guru Rinpoche on the entrance floor has an open mouth and looks like he is about to speak. Upstairs are three dioramas of Zangto Pelri, Guru Rinpoche's celestial abode. The top chapel has a central altar featuring statues of five bodhisattvas topped by a Buddha with a female consort in yabyum, the union of wisdom and compassion.

To gain entry ring the phone number posted on the northern door to summon the monk with the key.

The inaugural tsechu at the statue took place in April 2019.