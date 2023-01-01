Ogyen Chholing Museum

The family that owns Ogyen (or Ugyen) Chholing has turned part of the complex into a museum to preserve its legacy and provide a place for religious studies, research and solitude. The fascinating and well-captioned exhibits offer real insights into the lifestyle of a Bhutanese noble family.

Highlights include a book of divination, a dakini dance costume made of bone and the revelation that petrified yak dung was one of the ingredients for Bhutanese gunpowder. If you have a torch it will help illuminate the darkest rooms. The complex is supported through the Ogyen Chholing Trust, which produces an excellent museum booklet (Nu 100).