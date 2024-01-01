Prayer Wheel

Eastern Bhutan

This large prayer wheel and the pedestal on which it spins sits in the centre of Trashigang's tiny town square, and doubles as a meeting point and taxi shelter.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tawang Gompa

    Tawang Gompa

    25.69 MILES

    The magical Tawang Gompa, founded in 1681 in what was then a Monpa royal palace, overlooks the town from its ridgetop site. Reputedly the world’s second…

  • Gom Kora Monastery in Trashigang in East Bhutan

    Gom Kora

    6.52 MILES

    An extraordinarily picturesque temple, Gom Kora is located 13km north of Chazam. The lush green fields, the monks' red robes and the temple's yellow roof…

  • Chorten Kora

    Chorten Kora

    19.23 MILES

    Chorten Kora is large, but not nearly as large as the stupa of Bodhnath in Nepal, after which it was patterned. It was constructed in 1740 by Lama Ngawang…

  • Drametse Goemba

    Drametse Goemba

    7.17 MILES

    The biggest and most important monastery in eastern Bhutan, Drametse is an 18km, hour-long drive on a dirt track off the main road at Thungari. The rough…

  • Tshechu dancers at Goemba.

    Mongar Dzong

    19.54 MILES

    The Mongar Dzong was established in 1930 to replace the original Shongar Dzong, although the original utse (central tower) dates from an earlier age. It's…

  • Trashigang Dzong

    Trashigang Dzong

    0.32 MILES

    The dzong is on a thin promontory overlooking the confluence of the Drangme Chhu and the Gamri Chhu. It was built in 1667 by Mingyur Tenpa, Bhutan's third…

  • Yakgang Lhakhang

    Yakgang Lhakhang

    20.39 MILES

    A short drive southwest of town is this little-visited but interesting lhakhang, founded in the 16th century by the son of Pema Lingpa. As you enter the…

  • Khinmey Gompa

    Khinmey Gompa

    27.7 MILES

    This beautiful monastery in a tiny village east of Tawang (9km by vehicle, 6km on foot) is well worth a visit. Its current head, the Thegtse Rinpoche, is…

4. National Institute for Zorig Chusum

18.85 MILES

This arts and crafts institute south of town was opened in 1997 to provide vocational training opportunities for those who aren't continuing in the higher…

7. Clock Tower

19.68 MILES

The forlorn clock tower, with one clock face telling the wrong time and three clock faces missing, overlooks the small park near the old part of town.

8. Prayer Wheel

19.69 MILES

The large prayer wheel under the clock tower usually shelters a few of Mongar's old-timers shooting the breeze.