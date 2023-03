This friendly nunnery, with about 50 Buddhist nuns, was founded by Merag Lama (founder of the main Tawang Gompa) for his sister. It's connected to Tawang Gompa by a cable car. The cable car was closed on our last visit, but the walk to the gompa is pleasant anyway. A 1.5km path starts up stone steps 200m past Sonam Tsomu Homestay on the ridge road north of Tawang Gompa.