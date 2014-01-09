Welcome to Benin
A visit to this small, club-shaped nation could therefore not be complete without learning about spirits and fetishes and the Afro-Brazilian heritage of Ouidah, Abomey and Porto Novo,
But Benin will also wow visitors with its palm-fringed beach idyll of the Atlantic coast, the rugged scenery of the north and the Parc National de la Pendjari, one of the best wildlife parks in West Africa. Lions, cheetahs, leopards, elephants and hundreds of other species thrive here.
In fact, Benin is wonderfully tourist friendly. There are good roads, a wide range of accommodation options and ecotourism initiatives that offer the chance to delve into Beninese life. Now is an ideal time to go: the country sits on the cusp of discovery.
5-Day Guided Cultural and Voodoo Tour of Togo from Lome
Day 1: LomeArrival and welcome from lome tokoin airport, or by road from Ghana’s afloa border .or Benin where ever you are coming from you, will be met and assisted with customs and immigration formalities. You are transferred to your accommodation near the Atlantic Ocean with pleasant views of coconut trees.Day 2: Togoville - Agbanakin You check out and depart to Agbanakin a small village. You will stop at the last stronghold of slavery on the bay of Guinea. You will visit the house of the slaves (House Wood). You continue the trip in a canoe until you arrive in Togoville, the first capital of Togo under the German flag. Togoville is a city with a voodoo tradition. You will interact some voodoo priests where you will be given an explanation of their cult. You will meet the heir to the throne of King Mlapa who signed the contract of protectorate with the German exploratory Gustav Nachtigal. He will tell us about the history of Togo and lead us through the royal museum.Upon Arrival at Agbanakin, you will pay a courtesy call to the local chief of the village.Day 3: AgbanakinToday will be day of discovery of the village. Indeed the village has several voodoo temples and cloisters of the Zangbéto. The Zangbéto is a fetish for protection. The Voodoo watches over the village. In the night when the Zangbéto leaves the village nobody should is suppose to see them. They have a kind of magic. They wear masks of raffia palm all the body and look like a haystack. You will witness the the ceremony to demonstrate very mystical dances. The Zangbéto falls into trance and the masks fall away, but you cannot see the person under the mask. They have transformed to an animal (turtle, crocodile, crab, chicken… or a devil), you need to discover it yourself.After a tour in the village, you will depart by a canoe on the river Mono with fishermen for a traditional fishing and to discover the aquatic fauna.Late afternoon you will take part in the Zangbéto dance it will be a day not to be forgotten and once in life time you will need to definitely need a lot of photos.Day 4: LoméYou will depart to Lomé in the morning, you will visit the fetishes market (the first and biggest voodoo market in Africa). The charlatans, voodoo priests, traditional medicine men, adepts … the whole world comes here to procure the necessary ingredient for their fetishes or to prepare medicinal or love potions. You continue to them to the grand market of Lomé called "Marché des Nanas-Benz" and to the artistic village. The rest of the day is spent at the beachDay 5: DepartureDepending on your departure time, you check out to depart to the airport for customs and immigration formalities or cross the border to Ghana or Benin. You will be assisted. It will be time now to bid farewell to Lome .
13-Days Guided Cultural Discovery and Adventure Tour of Togo and Benin from Lome
Day 1: You are met upon arrival at the Lomé–tokoin international airport by your local guide and transferred to your hotel . Day 2 : Visit to market and museum You will head to Kara north of Togo.A stop over is made at Sokode where you visit the market. Sokode is a commercial center. Day 3 : City and sight seeing tour You have a city tour to discover the people ,their history and their city. You will not miss the seeing of Mountain Kabye . Day 4 : Traveling to savannah area with breathtaking views You will depart from your hotel and travel to a contrasting landscape of savannah surrounding a small locality .Day 5 : Discovery of caves ,and soukals - the traditional village homes You will observe monkeys on the hills near the camp. You will visit the Nano caves and Soukalas .Day 6 : Border crossing and safari drive Depart for Natitingou crossing of the border Togo-Benin .Continue the route to the Pendjari National Park, Biosphere Reserve . You will take a late afternoon safari drive.Day 7 : Game drive and swimming at a waterfall and local interaction . You will take game drive and there after you continue to a waterfall at Tanougo for a well-deserved swim .Day 8 : Visit and face to face interaction with tambermas of Koutammakou world heritage cultural landscape villages Your route will take you to the Togo – Benin border you continue your journey to the valley of Tambermas, called Koutammakou and classified since 2004 in the UNESCO world heritage as cultural and natural landscape.Day 9 : Cultural discovery of metallurgical trade of the ,and skillful black smiths of Bassar region Depart to Bassar where the inhabitants are considered as being skillful in black smiths. Visit their blast furnaces built in clay and fired with wood .Pottery is a common artisan activity in the region.Day 10 : You will be traveling further south to the region of the lush green forest . Today you will move to Kpalimé , region of green forests with breathtaking scenery , water falls , rivers ,mountains and artisanal activitiesDay 11 : Departure for the lovely African dream mountainous village Kouma Konda A village of Kloto for or a botanical walk and swim in the water falls . Day 12 : Trekking to villages and traditional evening music and dance You will trek from one village to another in the area of Mount Agou.Day 13 : Last Day in Kpalime You will take a City tour of Kpalimé- purase some souvenirs when you visit the local craftsmen . After you depart to Lome for your onward flight
The Voodoo Trail
Get off the beaten track and into the hills, forests and villages that make up the 'Voodoo Trail' of West Africa for an immersive experience that few travellers get to have. Meet African royalty and witness tribal dancers fall into trance-like states as you enjoy an authentic cultural experience like no other. An expert CEO will guide you through the stunning landscape, helping with the cultural and lingual hurdles, ensuring you come away with deep insight into the origins of Africa’s mystical animist religions. This is a truly mind-blowing experience. Interested?
West Africa Cruise - Cape Town to Accra
People have been exchanging customs and ideas in Western Africa as long as there have been people. Now, it’s your turn. From the G Expedition, you’ll get the chance to explore one of Africa’s most vibrant (and curiously underexplored) regions from a hotel that goes wherever you do. A solid combination of activity and leisure, you’ll have ample time to spot rare birds and endemic wildlife with skilled naturalists, mingle in local markets and learn about the region from our experienced expedition staff, including naturalists, historians, anthropologists, and ornithologists. While at sea we’ll also enjoy South African wine tastings from our very own sommelier and enjoy daily lectures from experts. Africa by sea? We didn’t believe it was possible either.