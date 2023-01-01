Ganvie Stilt Village

This stilt village, located in the lagoon of Lake Nokoue, was created for the Tofinu people to stay safe from slave hunters. It has become part of their culture and way of life. The teetering houses, schools, churches and other structures form a ramshackle village. The villagers live almost exclusively from fishing.

Despite the fact that the village has become a tourist magnet, it's a terrific place to explore and sample village life. Tip: rather than signing up for a tour (CFA500 for a tour only, organised in Abomey or via high-end hotels in Cotonou), overnight in Abomey or Ganvié and leave yourself ample time soak up the atmosphere and get a better understanding of the environment and traditional life of the community.