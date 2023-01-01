Fetish Market

This market sells anything associated with voodoo, including varieties of tree barks and dried plants (both used in traditional medicine) and stalwarts for voodoo rites, such as dried animal parts, particularly skins, heads and hoofs (anything from ducks, turtles and horses to dogs and monkeys). Live rats and fish often make an appearance, as does hand-carved wood.

The unsavory smell (rotting animal parts, damp, moldy items) will greet you before you enter this section of the large Grand Marché de Dantokpa. All fetish items will likely be handed to you wrapped in cloth so your hands will not directly touch your purchase.