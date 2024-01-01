Musée Honmé

Benin

This museum is housed in the walled palace of King Toffa, who signed the first treaty with the French in 1863. It focuses on the alounloun musical instrument, a long piece with a sliding metal ring, the key element in the local Porto Novo adjogan music. The museum traces the instrument's symbolism as a sound that echoed the king's strength.

