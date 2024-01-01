Musée Honmé

This museum is housed in the walled palace of King Toffa, who signed the first treaty with the French in 1863. It focuses on the alounloun musical instrument, a long piece with a sliding metal ring, the key element in the local Porto Novo adjogan music. The museum traces the instrument's symbolism as a sound that echoed the king's strength.
