Musée Historique d'Abomey

Abomey's main and seriously impressive attraction (and a World Heritage site since 1985), this sprawling museum is housed in two palaces, those of the ancient kings Ghézo and Glélé. The museum displays royal thrones and tapestries, human skulls that were once used as musical instruments, fetish items and Ghézo's throne, mounted on four real skulls of vanquished enemies.

The admission fee includes a guide (in French, but guides have excellent miming skills and occasionally a guide with limited English is available), who will take about an hour to show you around the courtyards, ceremonial rooms with wooden thrones and well-maintained artifacts, as well as burial chambers. The tour finishes at the Centre des Artisans, where you can buy appliqué banners.