Many refer to Sa'c Tunich as 'the living Maya site' because at first glance it looks like an excavated ruin. However, Sa'c Tunich is actually the museum-workshop of Maya artists Jose and Javier Magaña, who create contemporary Maya artworks from stone and clay, both for exhibition and for sale. Tours of the site include the nearby gibnut (small, brown-spotted rodent similar to a guinea pig) breeding program and the lookout tower.