García Sisters' Place

The García sisters display and sell a wide assortment of beautiful black-slate carvings. These five sisters developed this craft, which is now widely imitated around Belize. Their carvings, selling for between BZ$10 and BZ$200, depict a variety of subjects, including Maya deities and calendars. With advance notice the sisters also offer Maya ceremonies, blessings, massage and herbal tours.

Today their home and gallery is part museum of Maya culture, part art center and shop, and part healing center. Various herbal and healing treatments cost from BZ$40. Outside is a garden where medicinal and herbal tours (BZ$20) are held, along with lectures and workshops on Maya culture, meditation and spiritual healing.