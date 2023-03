This herbal-cure research center is at Ix Chel Farms, 8 miles southwest of San Ignacio up Chial Rd.

Dr Eligio Pantí, who died in 1996 at age 103, was a healer in San Antonio village who used traditional Maya herb cures. Dr Rosita Arvigo, an American, studied medicinal plants with Dr Pantí, then began several projects to spread the wisdom of traditional healing methods and to preserve the rainforest habitats, which harbor an incredible 4000 plant species.