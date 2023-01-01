Set along the banks of the Macal River, beautiful Chaa Creek is a 365-acre nature reserve offering extensive facilities to lodge guests and nonguests alike. Running through the jungle just above the river, the Rainforest Medicine Trail was established by Dr Rosita Arvigo. This project aims to spread knowledge of traditional healing methods and preserve the rainforest habitats, from which many healing plants come. It identifies about 100 medicinal plants used in traditional Maya and/or modern medicine.

Guided tours of the trail operate from 8am to 5pm and cost BZ$10.