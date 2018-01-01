Welcome to Orange Walk District
Further west and to the south, these grid roads disappear entirely, and you're in what Belizeans refer to as 'deep bush,' the backwoods jungle country that makes up most of Orange Walk District. It's here you'll find the vast Río Bravo Conservation & Management Area and, further out still, the village of Gallon Jug and the ultra-exclusive Chan Chich Lodge.
Lamanai Maya Temple and Baboon Encounter from Belize City
You will be picked up from your hotel or port at 9am and head to Lamanai Mayan temple with a local guide. After touring the temple, you will be served a delicious lunch.After lunch you will get a chance to see Belize's Black Howler Monkeys before being taken back to your hotel/port.The Ancient Mayan Temple of Lamanai is located along the river banks of The New River, Orange Walk District, Belize. Known as the longest continuously occupied site in all of MesoAmerica. Lamanai pronounced Lama'an/ayin means "submerged crocodile." The structures found at Lamanai are some of the oldest in Belize and many believe that this site was of moderate in size dated as early as 1500 BC. Some of the newer temples were occupied as recent as the 18th century AD. This means that Lamanai was occupied for a little over 3200 years! With an estimated population of about 34,000. Lamanai's trading over the boarders of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize. Today only 5% of the 800 buildings within the complex have been excavated and explored. Interesting fact about Lamanai: these temples were built in layers which suggest that successive populations would build upon the temples of their ancestors instead of destroying them. Some of the most famous temples are the Jaguar Temple, The Ball Court, The High Temple (El Castillo) and the Mask Temple.
Lamanai and Scenic Boat Ride Along the New River Lagoon
Lamanai Mayan site is one of Belize’s largest ceremonial centers. It is located on the banks of the 30 mile long New River Lagoon, in the Orange Walk District, north of Belize City. With one of the longest occupation spans in the Mayan World, Lamanai was occupied continuously for over 3,000 years, from 1500 B.C. to A.D. 1675.The site of Lamanai includes eight major plazas, a ball court with the largest known ball court marker, a well-preserved mask of a Maya ruler emerging from a crocodile headdress, a 108 foot tall pyramid, one of the largest Pre-classic structures in the Maya area and an intricately carved Stela depicting the ruler Lord Smoking Shell. These are the main focal points at the site. Found also at the site are remains of a Christian “Indian Church”, which revealed that in 1544 the Spaniards had built a church on top of a Maya temple.This site has an excellent museum with pottery vessels, flints and figurines, many representations of crocodiles, indicating that the crocodile was very important to the people of Lamanai.The mystic wonders of our great ancestors and their intriguing past await you in this exciting adventure!
Xunantunich Mayan Adventure
All you need is a sense of adventure and we take care of all the details (guide, park fees, tubing gears (life vest, tube, headlamp), transportation). The vehicle will be parked at a National Park that has park rangers and will be used as our locker room. We will hike for 30 to 35 minutes in the rain forest before a relaxing tubing down the river. You will be guided in the most comfortable tube with a netted bottom and headrest, attached with clips, NO LEGS UNDER ARMPITS. If you can walk for 30 to 35 minutes you can do this tour; it is mostly flat rocky/stony paths visit our facebook page "cave tubing r us" for some pics.COMBO TOUR ADD ON The zip line is the longest in the country with 6 runs approx a mile long in the jungle canopy; both cave and zip are done at the same site. Lunch options can be decided on the day of the tour; average price US$10 per person buffet option at the park site local cuisine and or local restaurants along the travel route. With us you pay at the end of the tour and we prefer US cash and have the credit card payment option.The Belize Zoo is on the same route on the way to the caves and works well for a combo tour experience. Animals that are native to Belize in natural habitats; black Jaguar, Toucan, Tapir, etc.,Altun Ha Mayan Site is located 31 miles (50 kilometers) from Belize City, Altun Ha, Mayan for rock stone, was once one of the wealthiest Mayan Empire in the Americas. Famous for its Jade head, Altun Ha boast two plazas and thirteen structures. Here, the rich tombs are Further indication that the elite enjoyed an exotic life. This site dates back to around 200BC. Construction at Altun Ha lasted to around AD 250. The erections of these magnificent temples are strong indication that this population was large and Sophisticated.Lamanai Mayan Site - Lamanai, Mayan for submerged crocodile is situated in the Orange Walk District. This is one of the few Mayan sites that still go by its original name. This site is famous for its crocodile logos and lime stone mask on its principal temple. this is a full day tour that includes a Belizean Lunch. Scenic River tour makes this experience UnBelizeable.Xunantunich is located to the west of the country. This site boast the 2nd tallest temple in Belize. Rich in history, visiting this site would give you a great feel of the county and another taste of authentic Belizean cuisine
Full Day Fishing and Mayan Temple Experience
You will be picked up from your hotel or port at 7:30 am and head to AyinHa in the Lemonal Village. Here you will board your private fishing boat and ride a long Harry Jones Creek unto the Rio Nuevo Lagoon. After you have fished for a bit, you will then be taken to the majestic Mayan temple of Lamanai. Here you will enjoy a full site guided tour. After touring the temple, you will be served a delicious lunch at AyinHa Eco Park.Shortly after relaxing for a bit at AyinHa, your guide will transfer you to your hotel in Belize city or port. The New River Lagoon (Rio Nuevo Lagoon) has an abundance of fresh river fish to include base snook, tarpon, tilapia, channel cat fish and 7 types of cichlid fish to name a few. The Ancient Mayan Temple of Lamanai is located along the river banks of The New River, Orange Walk District, Belize. Known as the longest continuously occupied site in all of MesoAmerica. Lamanai pronounced Lama'an/ayin means "submerged crocodile." The structures found at Lamanai are some of the oldest in Belize and many believe that this site was of moderate in size dated as early as 1500 BC.
Lamanai Maya Temple and Baboon Encounter from Belize City - PRIVATE
