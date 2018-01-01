Xunantunich Mayan Adventure

All you need is a sense of adventure and we take care of all the details (guide, park fees, tubing gears (life vest, tube, headlamp), transportation). The vehicle will be parked at a National Park that has park rangers and will be used as our locker room. We will hike for 30 to 35 minutes in the rain forest before a relaxing tubing down the river. You will be guided in the most comfortable tube with a netted bottom and headrest, attached with clips, NO LEGS UNDER ARMPITS. If you can walk for 30 to 35 minutes you can do this tour; it is mostly flat rocky/stony paths visit our facebook page "cave tubing r us" for some pics.COMBO TOUR ADD ON The zip line is the longest in the country with 6 runs approx a mile long in the jungle canopy; both cave and zip are done at the same site. Lunch options can be decided on the day of the tour; average price US$10 per person buffet option at the park site local cuisine and or local restaurants along the travel route. With us you pay at the end of the tour and we prefer US cash and have the credit card payment option.The Belize Zoo is on the same route on the way to the caves and works well for a combo tour experience. Animals that are native to Belize in natural habitats; black Jaguar, Toucan, Tapir, etc.,Altun Ha Mayan Site is located 31 miles (50 kilometers) from Belize City, Altun Ha, Mayan for rock stone, was once one of the wealthiest Mayan Empire in the Americas. Famous for its Jade head, Altun Ha boast two plazas and thirteen structures. Here, the rich tombs are Further indication that the elite enjoyed an exotic life. This site dates back to around 200BC. Construction at Altun Ha lasted to around AD 250. The erections of these magnificent temples are strong indication that this population was large and Sophisticated.Lamanai Mayan Site - Lamanai, Mayan for submerged crocodile is situated in the Orange Walk District. This is one of the few Mayan sites that still go by its original name. This site is famous for its crocodile logos and lime stone mask on its principal temple. this is a full day tour that includes a Belizean Lunch. Scenic River tour makes this experience UnBelizeable.Xunantunich is located to the west of the country. This site boast the 2nd tallest temple in Belize. Rich in history, visiting this site would give you a great feel of the county and another taste of authentic Belizean cuisine