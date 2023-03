The small but powerful Big Rock Falls on Privassion Creek are, for many, more impressive than the Thousand Foot Falls – not least because you can get up close and swim in the pools below. Take the road toward Gaïa River Lodge (signposted) and 1.5 miles past Blancaneaux Lodge turn along a track to the left marked 'Big Rock.' From the parking area it's a steep walk down (even steeper back up!), aided by timber steps.