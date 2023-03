Ten miles off Chiquibul Rd, the Thousand Foot Falls are reckoned to be the highest in Central America, a ribbon of water cascading down a mountainside that you can view from a distant lookout point. Access them by turning onto Cooma Cairn Rd (follow the Hidden Valley sign), then turn left after 7 miles at the '1000 Ft Falls' sign. Walk around the lookout area for views over the pine-covered valley out toward Belmopan.