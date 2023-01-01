Poustinia Land Art Park

Created and managed by the Ruiz family, this highly unexpected avant-garde sculpture park is one of the hidden artistic gems of Western Belize. Set in 60 acres of rainforest (part of a 270-acre property) about 2 miles southeast of Benque, the park displays some 35 works by Belizean and international artists. Poustinia was conceived as an environmental art project, where, once in place, the exhibits – including a car, greenhouse and some parquet flooring – become subject to the action of nature.

One piece, Stone Labyrinth, is set on top of an unexcavated Maya mound with views to Xunantunich. Poustinia is best enjoyed if you have time to contemplate the art and the natural environment it's set in. Allow at least two hours. Buy your admission ticket at the Benque Viejo House of Culture in Benque Viejo del Carmen (if it's the weekend, when House of Culture is closed, call the park directly). The House of Culture can give directions or arrange a taxi (BZ$25). Otherwise, turn south off George Price Blvd onto unpaved Mollejon Rd (beside the Long Luck Super Store), and drive 2 miles to the park (signposted but hard to spot).

It's possible to camp in the park (BZ$20) or stay in the Artists Studio (BZ$60).