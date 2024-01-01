Benque Viejo House of Culture

Cayo District

On the southeast corner of Centennial Park, Benque Viejo House of Culture hosts regular traveling exhibits of art and music and provides a space for local artists and musicians to gather and perform. For travelers it's also a de facto tourist office and a good source of local information.

