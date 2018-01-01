Welcome to Belize City
Even those who admire its raffish charms and cultural vibrancy (and, to be fair, there's plenty of this) admit that – unlike the rest of the country – the city is not particularly relaxed. This said, the government has gone to greater lengths in recent years to make visitors feel safer in the city and things on the ground have definitely improved.
Belize City is the historical (if no longer the actual) capital of the nation, making it an interesting place to spend a day or two. Its ramshackle streets are alive with colorful characters who represent every facet of Belize's ethnic make up, especially the Creoles. The urban scenery encompasses not just fetid canals and grungy slums, but also handsome colonial houses, seaside parks, bustling shopping areas and sailboats that bob at the mouth of Haulover Creek. You might find Belize City menacing, but you certainly won't find it dull.
Haulover Creek separates the downtown commercial area (focused on Albert St) from the more genteel Fort George district to the northeast. Hotels, guesthouses and places to eat are found on both sides of the creek, with the majority of the city's high-end hotels being in Fort George. The Swing Bridge, which crosses Haulover Creek to link Albert St with Queen St, is the hub of the city, and – some say – the heart of Belize itself.
Lamanai and the New River Safari in Belize
A 45-minute drive up the Northern Highway, passing through villages and lowlands with many bird species, brings you to Tower Hill, where you'll board a riverboat and head up the New River. While traversing the many creeks and lagoons, you may spot birdlife including hawks, kites and falcons. The river is lined with hardwood trees, orchids and bromeliads, and you might see dainty wading birds called jacanas lightly walking on lily pads while elusive crocodiles bask in the morning sunlight. At the entrance to the New River Lagoon, the ruins of Lamanai (Mayan for submerged crocodile) rise into view. Once at the site you'll tour the small museum which features many ancient relics found at Lamanai. You'll then embark on a 1.5-mile (2.5km) jungle hike to visit the Temple of the Mask, one of the tallest Mayan pyramids; the stucco mask of the Sun God "Kinich Ahau"; an elaborate carved stellae; and the Temple of the Jaguar Masks. These impressive sites appear to materialize out of the rainforest amid the chatter of birds and the haunting call of the howler monkeys. Your guide will point out the copal and ramon trees, which were of great importance in ancient times. For the jungle hike you will need insect repellent and sturdy walking shoes. At the end of the tour you'll have lunch under thatched palapas near the lagoon's edge. After lunch, free time is available for more sightseeing in the rainforest.
Belize Airport (BZE) Transfer to San Ignacio Hotels
Enjoy a hassle-free airport arrival transfer from Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) near Belize City to your San Ignacio hotel. This stress-free shared transfer will take you directly to your San Ignacio hotel. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Cave Kayaking Tour from Belize City
This tour starts with hotel/port pick up. From there, you will be driven along a scenic highway for about an hour to Nohoc Chen Park. The park has restroom facilities and showers, 3 restaurants and vendors to purchase snacks from. Once ready with swim wear, headlight, and helmets you will go on a 20 minute walk along a forest path. Once at the caves, you will get into the kayak, single or tandem and start paddling up, into the dark caves systems where very few people have ever ventured into.Led by expert guides, this tour allows you to go deep inside the cave system viewing 6 major caves located on the caves branch river. You will see many chambers, formations and very dark rooms using bright LED lights, you will then see the small a waterfall that is inside the caves. After seeing all the caves, you will exit the caves and go downstream enjoying the sunlight and refreshing crystal clear waters of the caves branch river. Then its siesta time as you relax on your drive back to your hotel.
Private Altun Ha And Cave Tubing from Belize City
This tour will take you to visit a Mayan ruin where you can learn about a great civilization that inhabited Belize over 3,000 years ago. Journey through the Mayan underworld, tubing through underground caves over 175,000 years old as your headlights reveal many untouched crystal formations below the surface of the earth.Altun Ha was first settled somewhere around 250 BC, with construction of the buildings beginning in 100 AD and continuing throughout the Classic Period that ended in the 10th century. Some 10,000 Maya lived in and around Altun Ha, which was a significant trading center as evidenced by the large amounts of jade and obsidian excavated here in the early sixties and seventies.Altun Ha Tour: spanning a 25 square mile area roughly an hour from Belize City, Altun Ha is made up of two central plazas surrounded by towering temples that enclose the palm strewn land. The larger of the two plazas, Plaza A, is the site of a mysterious tomb discovered beneath one of the temples called Temple of the Green Tomb. Jade, jewelry, flints and skins are among the three hundred remnants that were unearthed here.Cave tubing provides thrills to suit nearly any age and fitness level. After a brief 30-minute hike to the entrance of the cave, inner tubes are used to float along the Caves Branch River. See your light flicker upon strange shapes and the ultimate darkness beyond. Hear the echo of your own voice bounce off the distant walls. Listen to the water dripping from the ceiling, creating spectacular formations in the stunning chambers. And while you might be expecting dark and claustrophobic passageways, you are likely to find enormous chambers and cathedral-sized rooms.
Private Altun Ha and Belize City Tour
Also found was a solid jade head weighing almost 10 pounds and standing 6 inches in height. This treasure is the largest jade carving found at any Mayan site and was discovered in the temple of the “Sun God”, which is the tallest building, standing over 54 feet from the plaza floor. On this fully guided tour around historic Belize City, you will see many places of interest, including the Ancient Swing bBridge over Haulover Creek, which is swung open by manpower. You'll also visit the oldest Anglican Cathedral in Central America, St. John’s Cathedral, built from bricks used as ballast in sailing ships of old. Directly across the street from the Cathedral, you will visit Government House, once home to the colonial Governors and now a museum.
Private Adventure Tour: Jaguar Paw Zipline, Crystal Cave Float
Meet your private guide upon pickup from your hotel in Belize City, and enjoy the scenery as you travel by air-conditioned vehicle to the tropical forest at Jaguar Paw, located along the Caves Branch River.Once you arrive at this 200-acre (80-hectare) rainforest property, your guide will lead you along a short walk through the jungle where giant tropical palms hover above. After putting on your equipment and getting a safety briefing, use a spectacular limestone cliff as your launch pad and leap off into the canopy for a 1-hour zipline experience!You’ll fly through the forest and get your adrenaline pumping as you zoom 500 feet (152 meters) across a series of ziplines for about an hour. Enjoy a bird's-eye view above Crystal Cave, crossing the ceremonial cavern once used by the ancient Mayans. Your guide will help you safely descend 150 feet (45 meters) to the forest floor along the side of the cave – the longest rappel in Belize.Then, it's time to take to the water! Lie back in your tube and relax as you feel the cool rush of the currents along the Caves Branch River. Float down small rapids through the caves, where your guide will point out stalactites and other crystal-like cave formations that drip from the high walls – an awe-inspiring sight!Follow your guide through the chamber of Crystal Cave, emerging to find more crystalline structures such as a sparkling column that shimmers like a frozen waterfall. Your guide will reveal hidden pottery used by the ancient Maya, dating back more than 1,000 years.Then, unwind at the on-site café and enjoy a traditional Belizean meal before return transport by private vehicle to your hotel.Tour Options:If you’d prefer not to do all activities in one tour, you can book one or the other – either ziplining and rappelling or cave tubing – separately.