Snorkeling Adventure at Laughing Bird Caye Nationa

Your adventure begins in the morning at The Placencia Municipal Pier, where you will meet your captain and guide(s). Get fitted with snorkeling gear and climb aboard your boat, this vessel will transport you on a 45-minute (max) boat ride to the Caye. Once on the island, you will listen to a briefing about the area and the park system, including the do's and don'ts. Then hit the water, taking advantage of assistance from your guide with putting on and fitting your equipment. There will also be practice time for the beginners. You’ll spend the next hour to hour and a half enjoying the underwater scenery of this protected marine area and World Heritage site, live corals, great fish life and many different types of undersea creatures and critters. When you finish snorkeling, enjoy some fresh fruits and take a break to relax on the beach, where you can partake in some sunbathing or go swimming. You’ll have another 45 minutes (maybe an hour) to enjoy the beach then take your last memories of the island as you board your boat, returning back to the Placencia Municpal Pier where you can take the ferry back to Harvest Caye or enjoy Placencia for a bit.To partake in this activity you will need to buy a ferry ticket from your shore excursion desk and take the first ferry from Harvest Caye to Placencia. ferry cost around $25 US per person and will disembark where the excursion starts.