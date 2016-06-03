Welcome to Placencia
Placencia can be a lot of fun, but how you feel about it really depends on what you're looking for. If it's laid-back ambience, varied accommodations and some of the best restaurants in Southern Belize, this beachfront hangout is for you. If it's off-the-beaten-path adventure and cheaper living you're after, it might serve better as a place to check out for a day or two, organize a tour and move on.
High season in Placencia begins the week before Christmas and lasts until late April. During the full moons of May and June the town hops as whale sharks come to spawn in the nearby waters.
Xunantunich Mayan Ruin and Cave Tubing from Placencia
You will be picked up in Placencia and head to Xunantunich with a local guide. The site was a major ceremonial center for the ancient Maya and it was the first Mayan site in Belize to be open to the public in 1954. From the top of Xunantunich, you will get a spectacular panoramic view of the Cayo District and across the border in Guatemala.Getting to Xunantunich includes riding a hand-cranked ferry to cross the majestic Mopan River.After exploring Xunantunich and having lunch ( not included in the price), you will head to the Belize Caves. This is where you start with a hike through the exotic rain forest to the mouth of the cave. The view is stunning as you float away from the cave entrance to your inner tube with only your headlamp to lead the way.Afterward, you will return to your hotel.
Snorkeling Adventure at Laughing Bird Caye Nationa
Your adventure begins in the morning at The Placencia Municipal Pier, where you will meet your captain and guide(s). Get fitted with snorkeling gear and climb aboard your boat, this vessel will transport you on a 45-minute (max) boat ride to the Caye. Once on the island, you will listen to a briefing about the area and the park system, including the do's and don'ts. Then hit the water, taking advantage of assistance from your guide with putting on and fitting your equipment. There will also be practice time for the beginners. You’ll spend the next hour to hour and a half enjoying the underwater scenery of this protected marine area and World Heritage site, live corals, great fish life and many different types of undersea creatures and critters. When you finish snorkeling, enjoy some fresh fruits and take a break to relax on the beach, where you can partake in some sunbathing or go swimming. You’ll have another 45 minutes (maybe an hour) to enjoy the beach then take your last memories of the island as you board your boat, returning back to the Placencia Municpal Pier where you can take the ferry back to Harvest Caye or enjoy Placencia for a bit.To partake in this activity you will need to buy a ferry ticket from your shore excursion desk and take the first ferry from Harvest Caye to Placencia. ferry cost around $25 US per person and will disembark where the excursion starts.
Placencia Tropical Island Escape
This little island is a vision right out of a tropical dream. You will be making memories from the moment it comes into view on your boat ride out until your last glimpse as it drops over the horizon on your return. This a full day tour, so come prepared to relax, snorkel, kayak, paddle board, sunbathe, play beach games, and maybe even nap in a hammock. You will be in a palm tree paradise. All you need to bring is a towel, a hat, water shoes, sunglasses, sun screen, your phone and/or camera, and an appetite for good food, tropical drinks and fun in the sun! Local Belizean Barbeque lunch is provided.
Silk Cayes Marine Reserve Snorkel with Turtles from Placencia
Meet your captain and guide for the day before you set off for a 1-hour boat ride to the Silk Cayes. After you land at the southernmost of the three tiny islands, your guide will brief you on the area and you'll get suited up in your snorkeling mask and fins. Explore the colorful coral and fish surrounding the cayes on a snorkeling dive that's well-suited for beginners. Fuel up with a traditional Belizean lunch served on the beach, and enjoy a stroll along the sand before your boat heads to Turtle Alley. In the afternoon, snorkel along the barrier reef, which is popular spot where sea turtles tend to gather. In addition, you'll be able watch the rays and harmless nurse sharks feed on scraps left over by traditional fisherman cleaning their daily catch before your return trip to Placencia.This is the perfect opportunity to observe sea turtles in their natural state. You and your family will truly enjoy this kid friendly experience.
Secluded Island Getaway
Cruise out about 45 minutes to our family owned island, which used to be a fishing camp back in the glory days of fishing now it sits there waiting for the occasional visitor to relax on it beaches, once we arrived to the island you can set about to do what you feel like doing, the reefs around the island is great for snorkeling, the beach is perfect to relax and the white sandy bottom makes it great to just relax in the sea and cool off, you can enjoy a beach bar be cue prepared by your guide or a pack lunch if you want total seclusion. When everyone is good and ready we pack up and head back home to Placencia after enjoying a nice sweet day
Resort Island Day Getaway
Hop on board our boat and lets head out to the Cayes, but not just any Caye, choose a resort island and we're off, most of the off shore resort islands have full restaurants and bars with great and friendly staff, most notable is Hatchet Caye Island Resort, once you're there you can do it you way, have some drinks, lay out in the sun, enjoy some WiFi. dine, drink, or even opt to do a short snorkel after all your captain is a guide and can show you some amazing snorkeling right off the beach of the island resort, whatever your pleasure do it your way, until you are ready to head back your on resort or hotel