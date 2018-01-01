Lamanai Maya Temple and Baboon Encounter from Belize City

You will be picked up from your hotel or port at 9am and head to Lamanai Mayan temple with a local guide. After touring the temple, you will be served a delicious lunch.After lunch you will get a chance to see Belize's Black Howler Monkeys before being taken back to your hotel/port.The Ancient Mayan Temple of Lamanai is located along the river banks of The New River, Orange Walk District, Belize. Known as the longest continuously occupied site in all of MesoAmerica. Lamanai pronounced Lama'an/ayin means "submerged crocodile." The structures found at Lamanai are some of the oldest in Belize and many believe that this site was of moderate in size dated as early as 1500 BC. Some of the newer temples were occupied as recent as the 18th century AD. This means that Lamanai was occupied for a little over 3200 years! With an estimated population of about 34,000. Lamanai's trading over the boarders of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize. Today only 5% of the 800 buildings within the complex have been excavated and explored. Interesting fact about Lamanai: these temples were built in layers which suggest that successive populations would build upon the temples of their ancestors instead of destroying them. Some of the most famous temples are the Jaguar Temple, The Ball Court, The High Temple (El Castillo) and the Mask Temple.