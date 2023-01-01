Musée des Beaux-Arts

This airy gallery was designed by art nouveau maestro Victor Horta. Though the interior and display halls are in need of a pep-up, it has a rich collection, including items by Tournai’s best-known artist, the brilliant 15th-century Rogier Van der Weyden (Roger de la Pasture); works by Rubens, Jacob Jordaens, Manet and Monet; a beautiful Seurat seascape; and sketches by Van Gogh and Toulouse-Lautrec. In the central atrium, a flying purple hippo gazes benevolently down on more classical sculptural forms.