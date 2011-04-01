Private New Zealand Battlefield Tour in Flanders from Ghent

Your guide will pick you up at the train station of Kortrijk at 9am, this is to avoid traffic jams in Ghent. After the tour you will be brought at your hotel in Ghent. You will then head towards Messines where you will stand near the Memorial to the New Zealand Corps on the slope of the little town. You will go to the Visitor Center on Messines square near the statue of the New Zealand Soldier unveiled on ANZAC Day 1915. You will stand in the crypt, under the church of Messines, where Hitler was during his service in WW1. Near the church is a memorial to Samuel Frickelton who won the Victoria Cross during the battle after taking 2 machine gun positions. From there we are driving towards one of the 19 mine craters, the "Pool Of Peace" crater.Time for lunch, an omelet, a sandwich or soup with a drink are included in the tour.You will now going to Nine Elms Cemetery near Poperinge, the place where David Gallaher is buried, he was one of the "All Black". You are now going to Zonebeke and Passendale visiting Tyne Cot Militay Cemetery and Memorial, it is the largest CWGC cemetery in Europe. From Tyne Cot going to Gravenstafel, where David Gallaher was killed during the Battle of Passendale, and to the German Cemetery in Langemark. It is now time to drive towards Ypres, Claude, your guide will show you the Cloth Hall, the Cathedral, St George's Memorial Church. you will have some free time in town before attending the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate.After the Last Post around 20:20 I will bring you back at your accommodation.