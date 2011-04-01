Welcome to Ghent
Belgium Beer Tasting Tour in Ghent
Be welcomed at a historical place in Ghent followed by a short walk into the first beer tasting experience. Your guide shows you all the hidden gems known only by the experienced locals. Immerse yourself into the atmosphere of these unique places and learn everything about Belgian beers in a group of maximum 16 like-minded people. Samples of cheese and other local delicacies to make sure you get the full experience.
Guided Boat Trip in Ghent
This is a boat trip in the historical heart of Ghent. It is an informative boat trip along the River Leie which takes you through the city of Ghent to let you discover the period of the Middle Ages. See the silent witnesses of the prestigious and glorious past: the beautiful fronts of houses of the Graslei (the medieval port), the big old meat-market as well as the rugged and steep walls of the Castle of Counts. Admire the only traditional remaining wooden house front.There are open and covered boats available and there will be guided commentary so you can enjoy the views while also learning about the city of Ghent.
Belfort of Ghent Entrance Ticket
The Belfry is the symbol of the autonomy and independency of the city of Ghent. The construction started in 1313 and its height makes it the tallest belfry in Belgium.From the top you can enjoy an amazing view of the city! Through the centuries, the tower served - other than as a bell tower - as a fortified watchtower and to announce warnings. It was also the place where the documents evidencing the municipal privileges were kept. The top of the building have been rebuilt several times, to accommodate the growing number of bells.Opening hoursMonday to Sunday (except 25 december and 1 january) 10am - 6pm (last entry at 5:30pm)
Private New Zealand Battlefield Tour in Flanders from Ghent
Your guide will pick you up at the train station of Kortrijk at 9am, this is to avoid traffic jams in Ghent. After the tour you will be brought at your hotel in Ghent. You will then head towards Messines where you will stand near the Memorial to the New Zealand Corps on the slope of the little town. You will go to the Visitor Center on Messines square near the statue of the New Zealand Soldier unveiled on ANZAC Day 1915. You will stand in the crypt, under the church of Messines, where Hitler was during his service in WW1. Near the church is a memorial to Samuel Frickelton who won the Victoria Cross during the battle after taking 2 machine gun positions. From there we are driving towards one of the 19 mine craters, the "Pool Of Peace" crater.Time for lunch, an omelet, a sandwich or soup with a drink are included in the tour.You will now going to Nine Elms Cemetery near Poperinge, the place where David Gallaher is buried, he was one of the "All Black". You are now going to Zonebeke and Passendale visiting Tyne Cot Militay Cemetery and Memorial, it is the largest CWGC cemetery in Europe. From Tyne Cot going to Gravenstafel, where David Gallaher was killed during the Battle of Passendale, and to the German Cemetery in Langemark. It is now time to drive towards Ypres, Claude, your guide will show you the Cloth Hall, the Cathedral, St George's Memorial Church. you will have some free time in town before attending the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate.After the Last Post around 20:20 I will bring you back at your accommodation.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Brussels Airport to Ghent City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Ghent. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Ghent. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Ghent and might pass by the famous Belfry of Ghent or the beautiful Saint Bavo's Cathedral. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Ghent when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver. We are looking forward to see you in Ghent!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Ghent City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Ghent will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Ghent city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Gravensteen Castle or the Belfry of Ghent Tower. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Ghent. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver. Enjoy your trip to Ghent!