Antwerp’s historic brewery is both a temple to the city’s favourite beer and an evocative example of early-20th-century industrial architecture. Self-guided tours, typically lasting over an hour, begin with interactive exhibitions on beer-making, then a 4m-high walkway that takes you over the working brewery hall.

Naturally, tastings are part of the proceedings, and there’s an attached shop selling beer, take-home signature bolleke (bowl) glasses and other relevant souvenirs.