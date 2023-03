Close to the art nouveau glories of Zurenborg, contrastingly forbidding Krugerstraat and Minckeleresstraat are so festooned in graffiti that they are essentially outdoor galleries of street art.

Since 2011 the graffiti has become formalised and now there's even an audition procedure for choosing the 60 artists to rework the tags and designs every August. On one Saturday a month, workshops help aspiring painters develop their spray-can techniques.