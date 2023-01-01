Worth seeing in combination with the Atomium, ADAM features a surprisingly intriguing collection of classic plastic: the 1965 Universale, which was the first plastic chair; enduringly popular stackable Vignelli tableware, designed in 1964; late-'60s inflatable furniture; and much, much more. The museum celebrates the affordable, democratic and playful side of plastic, but is a little light on the environmental impact of the stuff. A regular contemporary-design event – Design Generations – showcases the work of Belgian designers across all disciplines.