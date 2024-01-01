Château Stuyvenberg

Brussels

Built in 1725, this chateau is a residence of the Belgian royal family and has been used to house visiting dignitaries. It is not open to the public.

Nearby Brussels attractions

1. Parc de Laeken

0.25 MILES

The Parc de Laeken starts opposite the Domaine Royal and stretches to the Atomium. Dotted with chestnut and magnolia trees, its focal point is Léopold I's…

2. Villa Belvédère

0.32 MILES

A residence of the Belgian royal family, the eighteenth-century villa is not open to the public.

3. Royal Greenhouses

0.48 MILES

The enormous Serres Royales were built by Alphonse Balat during Léopold II's reign. Fuchsias and all sorts of tropical species thrive inside, and Belgians…

4. Atomium

0.49 MILES

The space-age Atomium looms 102m over north Brussels’ suburbia, resembling a steel alien from a '60s Hollywood movie. It consists of nine house-sized…

5. Domaine Royal

0.51 MILES

The Domain Royale contains a trio of palace-villas that are home to Belgium’s ruling family. All are out of bounds to tourists, but for two or three weeks…

6. Mini Europe

0.53 MILES

Want to fool your friends that you saw all of Europe? Easy. Just photograph the dozens of 1:25-scale models of the continent’s top monuments at Mini…

7. Château Royal de Laeken

0.55 MILES

The official residence of the Belgian royal family, this grandly symmetrical palace was acquired by Napoleon for Josephine. It is not open to the public.

8. Pavillon Chinois

0.61 MILES

The Pavillon Chinois is a Léopold II leftover, built after he saw similar at the 1890 Paris World's Fair. It is a gloriously glittering structure and…