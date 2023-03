The Domain Royale contains a trio of palace-villas that are home to Belgium’s ruling family. All are out of bounds to tourists, but for two or three weeks each year (exact dates are announced every January), you can join the enthusiastic queues to visit the magnificent Royal Greenhouses, designed in 1873 by Alphonse Balat (Horta’s teacher). The construction was an engineering marvel of its day and the contents include many fabulous and rare tropical species.