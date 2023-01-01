Musées d’Extrême-Orient

Closed at the time of writing for restoration, so check in advance before visiting. A pair of East Asian pagodas form the key attractions here. Both are Léopold II leftovers, built in 1905 after the king had seen similar towers at the 1890 Paris World’s Fair. The vermilion Tour Japonaise is fronted by a Japanese pavilion with art nouveau flourishes, such as in the stained-glass windows. Inside the glittering Pavillon Chinois, the decor swings from gilded belle époque to Khajuraho Indian.

Both pagodas display priceless Asian decorative arts, while an easily overlooked Japanese art museum shows off swords, samurai armour and ukiyo-e painting. Stretching west to the Atomium, the expansive Parc de Laeken is dotted with magnolia and mature chestnut trees.