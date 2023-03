In the 13th century, Bruges' great walls were dotted with molens (windmills) where cereals were ground into flour – at one time 25 ringed the city. Today, four stand on the eastern banks, and two can be visited. This one, dating from the 1760s, was moved to its present location in 1996 and still functions as a mill. The other is the 18th-century St-Janshuismolen, still in its original location. Each houses a small museum.