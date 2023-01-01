Volkskundemuseum

This appealing Museum of Folk Life presents visitors with 18 themed tableaux illustrating Flemish life in times gone by – a 1930s sweets shop, a hatter’s workshop, a traditional kitchen and more. The museum is a static affair, but it's in an attractive godshuis (almshouse), and the time-warp museum café De Zwarte Kat has a fine selection of beer. Temporary exhibits upstairs are often worth a look. Traditional lollies are made here on the first and third Thursday of the month.