Belgium's only officially sanctioned nudist beach draws up to 1000 bathers on a summer's day. Be sure to stay within the designated nudist zone, as police patrol the areas outside it to ensure 'public decency'. Take the Kusttram to the Hippodrom stop and walk through the tunnel to the beach.
Naktstrand
Belgian Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.09 MILES
The heart of ancient Bruges, the old market square is lined with pavement cafes beneath step-gabled facades. The buildings aren't always quite as medieval…
28.46 MILES
No museum gives a more balanced yet moving and user-friendly introduction to WWI history. It’s a multisensory experience combining soundscapes, videos,…
11.26 MILES
Bruges’ most celebrated art gallery boasts an astonishingly rich collection that's strong in superb Flemish Primitive and Renaissance works, depicting the…
11.19 MILES
In the restored chapel of a 12th-century hospital building with superb timber beamwork, this museum shows various torturous-looking medical implements,…
11.13 MILES
Towering 83m above the square like a gigantic medieval rocket is this fabulous 13th-century belfry. There’s relatively little to see inside, but it’s…
25.33 MILES
Probably the most-visited Salient site, this is the world’s biggest British Commonwealth war cemetery, with 11,956 graves. A huge semicircular wall…
3.28 MILES
Ostend’s most striking historical building features beautifully ornate twin spires, a rose window and a gloomy neo-Gothic interior. It was consecrated on…
Langemark Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof
23.56 MILES
The Salient's largest German WWI cemetery is smaller than Tyne Cot but arguably more memorable, amid oak trees and trios of squat, mossy crosses. Some 44…
Nearby Belgian Coast attractions
0.75 MILES
Fringed by a weathered tangle of knotted sand dunes, this seemingly endless stretch of white sand is actually only 4km-long, including a popular nudist…
2.28 MILES
Themed by the elements, this heavily interactive series of experiences is made to awe primary-school-age youngsters with the forces that shape the earth…
2.44 MILES
De Hann's circular park is located at the heart of the village and features a playground, tennis courts and manicured lawns perfect for picnicking and…
2.45 MILES
The impenetrable, pentagon-shaped Fort Napoleon is an unusually intact fortress dating from 1812, though there’s comparatively little to see inside. The…
3.1 MILES
Ostend's modern pier isn't as long or grand as many of its counterparts along the coast, but it does make for a nice stroll on a warm day. When the wind…
3.15 MILES
This educational operation has a little one-room collection of seashells and sand that you can examine under the microscope.
3.19 MILES
The last Ostend trawler to have fished around Iceland (1970s) is brought to life with waxwork figures, videos and sound effects. Highlights include the…
3.24 MILES
One might expect this museum, occupying a house that hosted Napoleon in 1798 and Belgian royals from 1834–1850, to be a little more grandiose and exciting…