Naktstrand

Belgium's only officially sanctioned nudist beach draws up to 1000 bathers on a summer's day. Be sure to stay within the designated nudist zone, as police patrol the areas outside it to ensure 'public decency'. Take the Kusttram to the Hippodrom stop and walk through the tunnel to the beach.

