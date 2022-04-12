Ostend’s most striking historical building features beautifully ornate twin spires, a rose window and a gloomy neo-Gothic interior. It was consecrated on…
Belgian Coast
After a period of stasis, Belgium's seaside region is fast regaining popularity among local, French and Dutch tourists as an 'it' destination. The 65km-long coastline is fronted by wide white-sand beaches, backed by dunes and dotted every few kilometres with resort towns.
Out of season many towns can feel deserted, but with its regular events and conventions, hub-town Ostend keeps a lively vibe year-round. Other top picks for coastal stays include De Haan, wealthy Knokke-Heist and Bredene.
Explore Belgian Coast
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Belgian Coast.
See
St-Petrus-&-Pauluskerk
Ostend’s most striking historical building features beautifully ornate twin spires, a rose window and a gloomy neo-Gothic interior. It was consecrated on…
See
Fort Napoleon
The impenetrable, pentagon-shaped Fort Napoleon is an unusually intact fortress dating from 1812, though there’s comparatively little to see inside. The…
See
Paul Delvaux Museum
This superb museum occupies the house and studio of Paul Delvaux (1897–1994), one of Belgium's most famous surrealist artists. What appears to be a…
See
Navigo
Visits walk you through a genuine 19th-century fisherman’s cottage, teaching you about fish quotas and fishermen’s superstitions, then send you and your…
See
For Freedom Museum
Located about 7km from Knokke-Heist's main strip, this excellent modern museum focuses on the period between 1940 and 1944 when the Zwin region was…
See
Atlantikwall Raversyde
The gripping Atlantikwall is a remarkably extensive complex of WWI and WWII bunkers, gun emplacements and linking brick tunnels created by occupying…
See
Zwin Natuur Park
Around 5km northeast of Knokke, Het Zwin was once one of the world’s busiest waterways, connecting Bruges with the sea. In medieval times the river silted…
See
Belle Epoque-weg
This lesser-known residential part of Ostend was once in ill repute, but savvy homebuyers have recently snapped up its wealth of utterly charming art…
See
Anno 1465
Once a vibrant fishing village, Walraversijde disappeared entirely following the strife of 1600 to 1604, leaving mere foundations. Today the…
