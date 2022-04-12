Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belgian Coast

After a period of stasis, Belgium's seaside region is fast regaining popularity among local, French and Dutch tourists as an 'it' destination. The 65km-long coastline is fronted by wide white-sand beaches, backed by dunes and dotted every few kilometres with resort towns.

Out of season many towns can feel deserted, but with its regular events and conventions, hub-town Ostend keeps a lively vibe year-round. Other top picks for coastal stays include De Haan, wealthy Knokke-Heist and Bredene.

Explore Belgian Coast

  • S

    St-Petrus-&-Pauluskerk

    Ostend’s most striking historical building features beautifully ornate twin spires, a rose window and a gloomy neo-Gothic interior. It was consecrated on…

  • F

    Fort Napoleon

    The impenetrable, pentagon-shaped Fort Napoleon is an unusually intact fortress dating from 1812, though there’s comparatively little to see inside. The…

  • P

    Paul Delvaux Museum

    This superb museum occupies the house and studio of Paul Delvaux (1897–1994), one of Belgium's most famous surrealist artists. What appears to be a…

  • N

    Navigo

    Visits walk you through a genuine 19th-century fisherman’s cottage, teaching you about fish quotas and fishermen’s superstitions, then send you and your…

  • F

    For Freedom Museum

    Located about 7km from Knokke-Heist's main strip, this excellent modern museum focuses on the period between 1940 and 1944 when the Zwin region was…

  • A

    Atlantikwall Raversyde

    The gripping Atlantikwall is a remarkably extensive complex of WWI and WWII bunkers, gun emplacements and linking brick tunnels created by occupying…

  • Z

    Zwin Natuur Park

    Around 5km northeast of Knokke, Het Zwin was once one of the world’s busiest waterways, connecting Bruges with the sea. In medieval times the river silted…

  • B

    Belle Epoque-weg

    This lesser-known residential part of Ostend was once in ill repute, but savvy homebuyers have recently snapped up its wealth of utterly charming art…

  • A

    Anno 1465

    Once a vibrant fishing village, Walraversijde disappeared entirely following the strife of 1600 to 1604, leaving mere foundations. Today the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Belgian Coast.

