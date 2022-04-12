After a period of stasis, Belgium's seaside region is fast regaining popularity among local, French and Dutch tourists as an 'it' destination. The 65km-long coastline is fronted by wide white-sand beaches, backed by dunes and dotted every few kilometres with resort towns.

Out of season many towns can feel deserted, but with its regular events and conventions, hub-town Ostend keeps a lively vibe year-round. Other top picks for coastal stays include De Haan, wealthy Knokke-Heist and Bredene.