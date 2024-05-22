Nicely nestled at the crossroads of Western Europe, Belgium overflows with museums, castles, designer stores and gastronomic restaurants.

The country is known to be expensive, but fear not. From delicious street food to lively breweries and pubs, affordable train passes and free museums, you can experience the best of Belgium without breaking the bank. Here are our top money-saving tips, along with a guide to daily costs.

Expect to pay about €2.50 for a basic small bottle of beer and at least €4 for a large beer © Kit Leong / Shutterstock

Daily costs in Belgium

Hostel room: €35–120 per night

Basic room for two: €75–175 per night

Self-catering apartment (including Airbnb): starting from €85 per night

Public transport ticket: €2.50

Coffee: €3–5

Sandwich: €6–11

Dinner for two: €75–150

Beer/pint at the bar: €4–8

Belgian waffle: €2–5

Belgian fries: €3–5

Ready to plan your trip? Here are Belgium's best places to visit

1. Travel in the offseason

In Belgium, the high season is between July and August. It can also stretch from April to September if you're planning a seaside visit. Christmas markets are increasingly popular, adding to the peak season during the holidays.

Offseason, flights and accommodations will be less expensive and international trains less crowded. Belgian weather is notoriously fickle and rainy so, if you’d like a good chance of clement weather and lower prices, consider visiting during shoulder season (March to May and September to October).

Cities in Brussels are easily explored on foot, so you'll save on transport costs © Koverninska Olga / Shutterstock

2. Most cities are walkable

One of Belgium's greatest assets is its compact cities, easily explored on foot. They are either small, like Bruges or Mons, or have their main attractions concentrated in specific areas, like Brussels.

Generally speaking, you won't need to use public transport, and you can save taxi rides for those evenings when night buses don't run (Sunday to Thursday).

Public transportation charges could cost you around €10 per day (if not more), so save your euros and soak up the urban atmosphere and admire the architecture as you stroll.

3. Beer is very reasonably priced

Belgium is a land of beer, from rich Trappist ales to sour gueuzes, so it's no wonder it's surprisingly affordable. A basic 25cl beer starts at €2.80 on tap (roughly the price of a soft drink), while special 33cl bottled beers go from €4.50.

Dive right into Belgian culture and indulge by pairing your food with a beer (for example, at the casual Zotte Mouche in Brussels). Or try it at the source by visiting a microbrewery's taproom, such as the Antwerpse Brouw Compagnie in Antwerp.

Snack on delicious Belgian fries that cost around €4.50 per cone © PM20 / Shutterstock

4. Make the most of street food and markets

Thankfully for your wallet, Belgium is replete with street food stalls. Street vendors are lifesavers in a country renowned for expensive restaurants (expect to pay over €50 for a one-person meal).

Grab a steaming cone of fries for about €4.50 with sauce, or, if you're really hungry, a mitraillette (a half baguette filled with fries, skewered or fried meat, or falafel).

For a sweet treat, stop at a Liège waffle stand. This denser, caramelised waffle needs no toppings and can be eaten on the go. Markets, in addition to selling fruits and vegetables, increasingly host stalls where you can enjoy great food on a budget.

The Marché de la Place Flagey in Brussels is one of the most famous. And if you like fish and seafood, head to Ostend's Fish Market for the freshest grey shrimp in Belgium.

5. Feast at lunch time

We all love treating ourselves to a good restaurant when on vacation, and there's a hack to keep your budget on track – prioritize lunch over dinner. Many restaurants offer daily or weekly set menus at lunchtime that can be half the price of the dinner menu.

In Ghent, for instance, the modern gastronomy restaurant Elders offers a lunchtime menu for €38, while the four-course evening meal costs €65. Remember to check opening hours and book a spot in advance.

6. Travel on the cheap by train

Belgium boasts an extensive railway network linking all major and mid-sized cities seamlessly. The system is reliable (although sometimes late), efficient and comfortable. Tickets can be purchased online, at stations or via automated machines – no advance booking is necessary.

If you're visiting multiple cities during your stay, SNCB/NMBS offers a transferable 10-trip pass called "Multi." The Standard version costs €102, with a discounted price of €99 if purchased on the Belgian Railways app. For travellers under 26, the "Multi Youth" pass costs €62 and €60 on the app. This pass is also valid for group travel.

If you're only visiting one or two cities, consider scheduling your trip for a weekend or public holiday when tickets are discounted by 50%.

Hotel prices tend to drop at weekends in larger Belgian cities, such as Ghent © Westend61 / Getty Images

7. Stay at hostels to save some cash

Since COVID-19, accommodation prices in Belgium skyrocketed (think at least €150 a night in Brussels), including in Airbnbs and hostels. But, apart from couchsurfing, hostels are still the cheapest option for a budget night's sleep.

A bed in a dorm in city centers will set you back between €35 and €75. Individual rooms in hostels used to be a good deal, but they're now priced similarly to hotel rooms.

Belgium has a little peculiarity in larger cities (Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, or Liège) as hotel prices slightly drop during the weekend, especially on Sunday nights.

8. Browse flea markets for unique and budget-friendly finds

Budget-conscious travelers will have the time of their lives rummaging through Belgium's vibrant flea markets. They are a goldmine for those seeking something special beyond the usual souvenir shops: an Art Nouveau lamp, a Bruges lace handkerchief, original Tintin comic books, maybe some forgotten designer clothing at a fraction of the original price.

The thrill of the hunt is half the fun. In Brussels’ popular Marolles neighborhood, the flea-market on Place du Jeu-de-Balle takes place every morning.

In Ghent, the Vrijdagmarkt is open every Friday, and offers a mix of everything, from fresh produce and flowers to vintage finds and handcrafted goods. Belgium’s oldest market, the Marché de la Batte in Liège, also has a flea market section and is open every Sunday.

9. Make use of self-guided tours

Thanks to tourism offices’ efforts, there are tons of free self-guided tours you can follow, not only about the main sights to see (in Tournai, for instance) but also themed tours such as Brussels’ famous comic-book murals route, romantic hot spots in Bruges or Mechelen’s "Road to Heavy Metal", a free audio guide dedicated the city's carillon heritage.

Want more? The free Totemus app has gamified walks (scavenger hunts!) with dozens of routes, mainly in Brussels and Wallonia. These routes cover a wide range of subjects, from following the Brontë sisters' lives in Brussels to exploring Namur's citadel or Charleroi's industrial heritage.

Totemus uses riddles and quizzes based on your surroundings to guide you to the next step and, ultimately, the prized totem at the end of the hunt.

10. Visit museums for free

Visiting museums can be expensive, with ticket prices reaching €20. Luckily, there are ways to save. First, take advantage of free museums. If you're interested in learning how the EU works, the Parlamentarium and the House of European History are free of charge.

More of an art buff? Then the Musée Antoine Wiertz and Musée Meunier (both part of the Brussels Fine Arts Museums) won't cost you a thing.

In Brussels and Wallonia, most museums are free on the first Sunday of the month. Unfortunately, Flanders has done away with this practice.

If you plan on visiting three or more museums, a MuseumPass could be a great deal. For €59, it gives you access to 235 museums across the country.