Welcome to Namur

Despite its modest size, Namur (Namen in Dutch) is the 'capital' of Wallonia and hosts the region's decidedly undramatic parliament in a former hospice building. Historically the city's raison d'être has always been its location at the confluence of the Meuse and Sambre Rivers. It is commanded by a vast former military citadel that was one of Europe’s mightiest fortresses until very recent times. Below the citadel, Namur's gently picturesque old-town core has much to discover if you look behind the slightly grubby exterior.