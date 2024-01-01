Divisional Museum

Bangladesh

If you’ve got some time to kill before a bus or flight departure, the small collection of archaeological objects garnered from around Bagerhat and on display at this government museum should help you pass half-an-hour or so. Exhibits are a bit haphazard, and the labelling (much of it in Bengali) is not uniform.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Shait Gumbad Mosque

    15.78 MILES

    Built in 1459 (the same year Khan Jahan Ali died), the famous Shait Gumbad Mosque is the largest and most magnificent traditional mosque in the country…

  • Tomb of Khan Jahan Ali

    Tomb of Khan Jahan Ali

    17.2 MILES

    A place of active worship, Khan Jahan Ali's Tomb is the only monument in Bagerhat that still retains its original cupolas (domed ceilings). The cenotaph…

  • Ronvijoypur Mosque

    Ronvijoypur Mosque

    16.95 MILES

    Located on the street that leads directly north from the turn-off to Thakur Dighi, this splendidly chunky 15th-century mosque is singularly impressive. It…

  • Singar Mosque

    Singar Mosque

    15.91 MILES

    Singar Mosque, across the main road from Shait Gumbad, is easy to find, but offers less of an adventure to get to. Despite its modest size, however, it's…

  • St Paul’s Catholic Church

    St Paul’s Catholic Church

    24.65 MILES

    Built only in 1992, St Paul’s is an unusual piece of architecture: a Catholic church disguised as a mosque, with touches of Buddhist artwork. Embroidered…

  • Bagerhat Museum

    Bagerhat Museum

    15.84 MILES

    This small, neatly arranged museum, located within the grounds of the Shait Gumbad Mosque (admission is covered by the mosque entrance fee), contains…

  • Nine-Domed Mosque

    Nine-Domed Mosque

    17.23 MILES

    On the western bank of Thakur Dighi, a short walk from the mausleum of Khan Jahan Ali, is the recently repaired Nine-Domed Mosque (also called Noy Gombuj…

  • Chunakhola Mosque

    Chunakhola Mosque

    15.16 MILES

    The bulbous Chunakhola Mosque is located behind Shait Gumbad. It is single-domed, much like its neighbour Bibi Begni, and is situated in a lush paddy…

