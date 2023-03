On the western bank of Thakur Dighi, a short walk from the mausleum of Khan Jahan Ali, is the recently repaired Nine-Domed Mosque (also called Noy Gombuj Masjid). It's an impressive structure, with eight small domes surrounding one larger central dome. The mihrabs (niches) are embellished with terracotta floral scrolls and foliage motifs, with chain-and-bell terracotta motifs in the centre.