The bulbous Chunakhola Mosque is located behind Shait Gumbad. It is single-domed, much like its neighbour Bibi Begni, and is situated in a lush paddy field that gives it a fairy-tale-like setting. To reach here, follow the path behind Shait Gumbad Mosque which travels along the north side of Ghora Dighi pond. When you reach Bibi Begni, turn right and then walk five minutes, staying to your left.