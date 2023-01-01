Bagerhat Museum

This small, neatly arranged museum, located within the grounds of the Shait Gumbad Mosque (admission is covered by the mosque entrance fee), contains relics from the surrounding area. It's a good place to familiarise yourself with Bagerhat's local history before wandering off on your explorations. Don't forget to check out the carefully preserved skin of one of the legendary crocodiles that once lived in Thakur Dighi pond. The place shuts between 12.30pm and 2pm for lunch.