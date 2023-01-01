Tomb of Khan Jahan Ali

A place of active worship, Khan Jahan Ali's Tomb is the only monument in Bagerhat that still retains its original cupolas (domed ceilings). The cenotaph at the entrance is covered with tiles of various colours and inscribed with Quranic verses, but it is usually covered with a red cloth embroidered with gold threads. The single-domed Dargah Mosque is enclosed within the same complex by a massive wall, with short towers at each corner and archways to the front and rear.

The mausoleum is a popular pilgrimage site and therefore has a little more colour and flair than some of the other monuments in the region. During the annual Urs celebrations in early December, marking the anniversary of the saint's death, the complex sees thousands of visitors turning up to pay their tributes and partake in fete-like festivities.