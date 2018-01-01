Welcome to Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh is the fourth piece of the South Caucasus jigsaw, a geopolitical product of the Soviet Union and a self-declared republic recognised by no one. The subject of a brutal war between 1990 and 1994, this small region is Armenian culture on land claimed by Azerbaijan. Its name sums up its myriad cultural influences: nagorno means mountainous in Russian, kara means black in Turkish and bakh means garden in Persian. To further confuse matters, Karabakhtis call their land Artsakh.

