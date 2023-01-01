One of Azerbaijan's most impressive Islamic structures, the İmamzadə is a masterpiece of brickwork and Central Asian–style blue majolica tiles on the northern edge of Gəncə. Though evidence seems sketchy, the site is considered to be the grave of Maulana Ibrahim, son of the fifth Shiite Imam, Muhammad Al Baqir. The vast majority of today's structure dates from 2016, curiously encasing a far-more-modest 19th-century equivalent within a soaring dome.

Access takes around 25 minutes by minibus 33 that picks up at Univermaq or by very rare bus (not minibus) 18 from outside Gəncə train station. Consider paying a taxi (AZN5 return from the train station).