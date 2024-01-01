Alexander Nevski Church

This 1887 Russian Orthodox Church is still a place of active worship, with a central Byzantine-style dome and plenty of colourful murals and wafting incense.
One of Azerbaijan's most impressive Islamic structures, the İmamzadə is a masterpiece of brickwork and Central Asian–style blue majolica tiles on the…
For a surreal slice of transplanted Teutonic history, drive around half an hour south of Gəncə to this agreeable small town founded as Helenendorf by…
South of Göygöl are numerous woodland restaurants, then after Hacikənd the road emerges onto a ridge with magnificent views of the Lesser Caucasus range,…
Escape the heat of the city beneath the deep shade of these thickly wooded gardens, where a mix of conifers and ivy-wrapped palms create a balmy sub…
This pair of gigantic brick gateways dates from 2014 but is designed to evoke the idea of ancient Gəncə's long-lost citadel portal. The portal's original…
The 1606 Cümə Mosque features a disconnected double minaret and is credited to Persian Shah Abbas, in whose reign it was built.
In the unofficial 'Top Park' competition between Azerbaijani cities, Gəncə's vast Heydar Əliyev Park wins hands down. Along with a fairground, modern-art…
Gəncə's central square is dominated by the arcade-fronted City Hall, a powerful example of Stalinist architecture that contrasts with the tree-shaded 17th…
Nearby Azerbaijan attractions
Worth a 20-second stop if you're passing, this residential home has been transformed into a quirky artwork using hundreds of glass beer, champagne and…
The city's most-appealing 'stroll street' has attractive sculptures and a succession of restored brick facades mostly dating from around 1900.
Azerbaijan's Gəncə-born 'national poet' (1141–1209) stands opposite the drama theatre, looking across the river towards a puppet theatre that is housed in…
