Alexander Nevski Church

Azerbaijan

LoginSave

This 1887 Russian Orthodox Church is still a place of active worship, with a central Byzantine-style dome and plenty of colourful murals and wafting incense.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • İmamzadə

    İmamzadə

    4.35 MILES

    One of Azerbaijan's most impressive Islamic structures, the İmamzadə is a masterpiece of brickwork and Central Asian–style blue majolica tiles on the…

  • Göygöl

    Göygöl

    6.38 MILES

    For a surreal slice of transplanted Teutonic history, drive around half an hour south of Gəncə to this agreeable small town founded as Helenendorf by…

  • Lake Göy Göl

    Lake Göy Göl

    18.41 MILES

    South of Göygöl are numerous woodland restaurants, then after Hacikənd the road emerges onto a ridge with magnificent views of the Lesser Caucasus range,…

  • Xan Bağı

    Xan Bağı

    0.31 MILES

    Escape the heat of the city beneath the deep shade of these thickly wooded gardens, where a mix of conifers and ivy-wrapped palms create a balmy sub…

  • Gəncə Darvazası

    Gəncə Darvazası

    6.67 MILES

    This pair of gigantic brick gateways dates from 2014 but is designed to evoke the idea of ancient Gəncə's long-lost citadel portal. The portal's original…

  • Cümә Mosque

    Cümә Mosque

    0.28 MILES

    The 1606 Cümə Mosque features a disconnected double minaret and is credited to Persian Shah Abbas, in whose reign it was built.

  • Heydar Əliyev Park

    Heydar Əliyev Park

    1.47 MILES

    In the unofficial 'Top Park' competition between Azerbaijani cities, Gəncə's vast Heydar Əliyev Park wins hands down. Along with a fairground, modern-art…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    0.2 MILES

    Gəncə's central square is dominated by the arcade-fronted City Hall, a powerful example of Stalinist architecture that contrasts with the tree-shaded 17th…

View more attractions

Nearby Azerbaijan attractions

1. Bottle House

0.09 MILES

Worth a 20-second stop if you're passing, this residential home has been transformed into a quirky artwork using hundreds of glass beer, champagne and…

2. City Hall

0.2 MILES

Gəncə's central square is dominated by the arcade-fronted City Hall, a powerful example of Stalinist architecture that contrasts with the tree-shaded 17th…

3. Cümә Mosque

0.28 MILES

The 1606 Cümə Mosque features a disconnected double minaret and is credited to Persian Shah Abbas, in whose reign it was built.

4. Xan Bağı

0.31 MILES

Escape the heat of the city beneath the deep shade of these thickly wooded gardens, where a mix of conifers and ivy-wrapped palms create a balmy sub…

5. Cavadxan küç

0.5 MILES

The city's most-appealing 'stroll street' has attractive sculptures and a succession of restored brick facades mostly dating from around 1900.

6. Statue of Nizami Gəncəvi

0.65 MILES

Azerbaijan's Gəncə-born 'national poet' (1141–1209) stands opposite the drama theatre, looking across the river towards a puppet theatre that is housed in…

7. Heydar Əliyev Park

1.47 MILES

In the unofficial 'Top Park' competition between Azerbaijani cities, Gəncə's vast Heydar Əliyev Park wins hands down. Along with a fairground, modern-art…

8. İmamzadə

4.35 MILES

One of Azerbaijan's most impressive Islamic structures, the İmamzadə is a masterpiece of brickwork and Central Asian–style blue majolica tiles on the…