Escape the heat of the city beneath the deep shade of these thickly wooded gardens, where a mix of conifers and ivy-wrapped palms create a balmy sub-tropical feel.

The half-lit avenues full of strolling families lead to popular teahouses. At the northern edge is a short length of brick wall, reconstructed to give a suggestion of how the city ramparts might have looked when built around the city in 1588 at the behest of Ottoman Sultan Murad III. What you see is just 15m of what was originally a whopping 13.7km.